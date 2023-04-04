News you can trust since 1837
Dave Chisnall sufferes third-round defeat in Germany

Dave Chisnall experienced another last-16 defeat as the PDC’s 100th European Tour event was held over the weekend.

By Gavin Browne
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Chisnall was beaten 6-2 by Jonny Clayton in round three of the Interwetten International Darts Open in Riesa, Germany, on Sunday.

The 42-year-old had gone into the tournament as the fourth seed but came up against an inspired Clayton, who averaged more than 104 in taking victory.

It was the second consecutive Tour event in which Chisnall exited at that stage, having lost to Danny Noppert in the Interwetten European Darts Open a week earlier.

Dave Chisnall was defeated by Jonny Clayton on Sunday Picture: PDC
Dave Chisnall was defeated by Jonny Clayton on Sunday Picture: PDC
He had entered the competition in round two on Saturday, when he came up against Andrew Gilding.

An average in excess of 100 saw him progress with a 6-2 defeat of the recently-crowned UK Open champion.

Clayton was unable to follow up victory over Chisnall as he lost 6-3 in the quarter-final to home player Martin Schindler.

The German’s first semi-final saw him beaten 7-4 by Michael van Gerwen, setting up a final against Gerwyn Price.

It was Price who emerged victorious, winning 8-4 to claim the £30,000 first prize and back-to-back Tour titles.

A 105.6 average set up victory for Price, who has won four of the last five editions of the International Darts Open.

The champion said: “I’ve been getting great support over the last couple of months and it is showing on the board. I know I’m playing well and I’m putting players under pressure.

“Thankfully I’ve been scoring well and those crucial doubles have been going in, because on another day it could have been a different story.”

