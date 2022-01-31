Dave Chisnall misses out on Ladbrokes Masters title after final defeat

Cullen secured the first televised title of his career with an 11-9 win at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena.

“Joe deserved to win that,” admitted Chisnall.

“It just wasn’t there tonight. I didn’t play that well but he let me in and I took my chances.

Dave Chsinall congratulates Joe Cullen Picture: Taka Wu/PDC

“The crowd were brilliant and I’ll be back. I’ll keep trying to win my first major and get the big trophy.”

Cullen had held off Chisnall’s fightback from 5-2 down in a dramatic final, as legs of 12, 14 and 12 darts saw him take command.

Chisnall, though, took three in a row to hit back before Cullen sandwiched an 82 finish between 14-darters to regain command at 8-5, before taking out 126 to move to the brink of victory at 10-7.

Cullen missed 10 match darts across the next two legs as Chisnall pulled back to 10-9, but Cullen pinned double 18 in the next to write his name into the history books.

The win comes only three months after Cullen’s mother passed away, and the 32-year-old emotionally celebrated the success with his father on stage.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment for a long time,” said Cullen.

“I felt like I was going to win it at the start of the day, so to actually get over the line feels amazing.

“It’s bittersweet. I’d love my mum to have been here to see me do it but life’s not always fair. I miss my mum dearly so that's definitely for her.”