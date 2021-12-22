Dave Chisnall eases into round three of the William Hill World Darts Championship
Dave Chisnall breezed into round three of the 2021/22 William Hill World Darts Championship with victory at Alexandra Palace.
Chisnall eased to a 3-0 victory over Belgium’s Mike De Decker to set up a third round meeting with either Luke Humphries or Rowby-John Rodriguez.
The 14th seed landed a 146 checkout in what proved a comfortable win despite both players posting exactly the same average of 96.43.
After winning the opening set in a deciding leg it was plain sailing for Chisnall, who won six of the last eight legs to progress.
Chisnall returns to action against Humphries or Rodriguez in the afternoon session next Wednesday, December 29.
