Challenger ​Tyson Fury vows to annihilate champion Oleksandr Usyk

​​Tyson Fury has vowed to “annihilate” Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh tomorrow as the first step towards ruling the heavyweight division.

Fury was considered the standout fighter in his weight class until he lost his WBC belt on a split-decision to WBA, IBF and WBO king Usyk when they clashed for the first time in May.

The IBF title is no longer at stake after it was stripped from the Ukrainian and awarded to Daniel Dubois, ending his brief reign as undisputed champion.

Fury is ready to avenge his only professional defeat against an opponent he has nicknamed ‘Rabbit’ en route to taking out all of his heavyweight rivals.

Tyson Fury faces Oleksandr Usyk this weekend (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“Just for the record, I’m going to absolutely annihilate this motherf***** on Saturday night. No retirement, I’m cleaning them all out and he’s going to be first. Rabbit’s face,” Fury told Dazn.

“I was very happy with the performance (in the first fight). I didn’t get the result I wanted, but I was happy overall with what I did. It wasn’t any different to what I thought it would be. He was easier to hit.”

Fury has already stated he will seek a trilogy fight against Usyk before switching attention to Anthony Joshua, while Dubois is also an option given he holds the IBF belt.

“I’ve tried to walk away many times and have been unsuccessful,” the ‘Gypsy King’ said. “I meant it when I retired after Dillian Whyte back in 2022. I really meant that wholeheartedly.

“I could have put my hands on the Bible and meant it. But it was very difficult to let it go so I’m not sure if I can ever let it go.

“What brings me back to the ring? Victory, winning the belts and keep going. It’s what I do.”

Win or lose at Kingdom Arena on Saturday, Fury will be keeping perspective on what it means to step into the ring.

The 36-year-old has spoken openly about his struggle with depression, including a suicide attempt in 2016, and insists that mental health will always be his ultimate battle.

“I don’t think boxing is ever my biggest victory. I’ve come back from suicide, I’ve come back from the depths of despair,” he said.

“So to go in there and get paid a tonne of money to do a boxing match with some clown, it’s child’s play compared to what I’ve had to go through. Boxing for me is a game compared to what I’ve had to come through.”

The former WBC champion, who declined to say whether he would shave off his beard before the fight given it appears to be in contravention of boxing rules, gave brief answers when interviewed in the ring.

“A lot of pain. Smash and damage. A lot of hurt. Hurt. Serious hurt. A lot of damage,” he said.