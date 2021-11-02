Carlisle 16 Vale of Lune 15: Vale pay a late penalty for indiscipline

Once again, Vale have to look closely how and why they lost, though they have time available because their next game is not until November 13 when they entertain Altrincham Kersal.

After all the heavy rainfall experienced in the North West during the week, the pitches at Warwick Road were in perfect condition.

The first 10 minutes saw both sides perform in lively fashion before Vale experienced an early setback when winger Matthew Humpage had to be replaced through injury.

They earned an 11th minute penalty but Chris Ramwell failed to find the target, and after absorbing Vale’s early advances, Carlisle soon swarmed deep inside opposition territory.

Although Vale looked a little surprised at Carlisle’s tenacity, they appeared to have all bases covered despite seeing prop Matt Mount have to be replaced.

Then, in the 31st minute, a Vale player offered some unwelcome advice to the referee and Carlisle were awarded a penalty, kicked by Jason Israel.

In reply, Vale strung together a series of manoeuvres involving Ramwell and Tim Nicholson before James Robinson touched down for an unconverted try.

Vale’s lead only lasted until the second minute of injury time when Israel landed a second penalty to put Carlisle 6-5 ahead at half-time.

However, within two minutes of the restart, Vale were back ahead when Jack Turton’s break ended with Olly Jacques scoring another unconverted try.

Vale’s concentration then wavered again as Carlisle stepped up a gear and a swirling attack ended with Matty Little touching down, Israel adding the conversion.

After that setback, Vale lost their shape and became edgy while Carlisle looked comfortable, though neither side appeared capable of scoring again until the final 10 minutes.

That was when Ramwell rounded off a crossfield move with another unconverted try to see Vale 15-13 ahead.

Then, in added time, they gave away a penalty and more questioning of the referee’s decision saw them moved 10 metres nearer to the posts.

That brought the kick within Israel’s range and he duly put it over to secure an important victory.

Vale of Lune: Mount, Hesketh, O’Heirhir, Robinson, Fellows, Powers , Ayrton, Nicholson, Swarbrick, Finan, Humpage, Turton, Jacques, Cross, Ramwell. Replacements: Kettlewell, Fern, Briggs.