Joshua earned a first victory since 2020 with a unanimous points decision over Franklin at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The former world and Olympic champion had lost three of his previous five fights, the last two being consecutive losses against Oleksandr Usyk.

The judges scored the fight 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in favour of the 33-year-old, who was victorious under his new trainer, Derrick James.

Anthony Joshua targeted a fight with Tyson Fury after his win over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

It was the first time in 13 fights that Joshua hadn’t fought with a world title on the line; a run stretching back to victory over Dillian Whyte in 2015.

Morecambe’s Fury is now top of Joshua’s wanted list, having seen the collapse of a planned fight between the WBC title holder and Usyk.

The pair had been set to meet at Wembley Stadium on April 29, with a 70-30 split in favour of Fury, but talks over the contest officially ended in late March.

“Dillian Whyte or Tyson Fury? Well, 100 per cent Tyson Fury,” Joshua told the PA news agency.

“That is the pot of gold. That is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. That’s what it is all about, so definitely Tyson Fury.

“Yeah (another warm-up fight) would be ideal, after that long lay-off, to get active. Sometimes an opportunity presents itself and you have to grab it with both hands.

“In that sense, if the opportunity presented itself and coach and team agree it is a good opportunity, I would take it and grab it with both hands, 100 per cent. The boxing world needs it.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live afterwards, Whyte – who had beaten Franklin last November – said he believed Joshua had lost his aggression.

However, Joshua maintained he still had a desire to continue fighting as he looks to become a world champion for the third time.

He said: “I am definitely passionate about the game, 100 per cent, for so many reasons. The list is long and I am committed until it’s done.