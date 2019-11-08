Ancient Korean martial art Hapkido comes to Lancaster

JKN Amy Rutherford, SBN Andy Lee, KSN Kev Horner, JKN Carl O'Brien.

Hapkido is over 1,000 years old and is based on a traditional Korean martial art that brings together self-defence, fitness, mindfulness and dynamic techniques. Having been practiced in the Far East, Hapkido has spread across continents to the UK, has blended into different disciplines and this particular type is now close to home.

SBN Andy Lee said: “We did our homework to find out what people liked about martial arts and what peoples’ concerns were.

“Martial arts have developed over the years and there are hundreds of different ones.

“I felt that this blend of Hapkido; known as Moo Hak Kwan, with its direct links to Grandmasters in Europe and Korea is perfect for people of different fitness levels who want to learn a martial art or improve on existing knowledge.

“I have run a martial arts school in Merseyside for many years and Lancaster felt like the ideal place to expand to.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm in this area and existing instructors with the experience to bring it to life.

“Location is important too, so Our Ladys High School was chosen because of people’s practical needs like free parking, the security of a school, and easily reached from Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.” KSN Kevin Horner said: “I’m really excited to be an instructor for Martial Arts Hapkido UK – it is going to be great for families because we are running a variety of opportunities for people of all ages.

“People can come with friends or as a family because our ethos is about making martial arts fun and welcoming, while ensuring students are developing self-defence techniques.”