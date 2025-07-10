​​There are now two full-time boxers in Morecambe's MacMillan family after Alex followed elder brother Reece into the professional ranks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a hugely successful amateur career, Alex has signed up with with Shane McGuigan's renowned London stable.

The son of legendary world champion Barry McGuigan counts Chantelle Cameron, Daniel Dubois, Carl Frampton and George Groves among the top fighters he has trained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe boxer Alex MacMillan (right) has turned professional with Shane McGuigan

The Guardian last spoke to Alex in April, after he had been crowned North-West Regional champion for the sixth year in a row in the light-middleweight division.

Alex has never lost a fight in a regional competition he first entered as a 15-year-old and felt the time was right for the “biggest decision” of his life.

As he plans for his first pro fight before the end of the year, Alex said: “I've got to relocate down south and it's a massive sacrifice to quit a full-time job (in engineering), but with the experience of Shane and his team in training champions I believe they can guide me all the way.

“It came about after I was invited to spar with Lee Cutler (a McGuigan boxer from Bournemouth) and sparred really well. It led to a chat, doors opened and I signed a pro and managerial contract.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He'll also have the full backing of Reece, the Central Area super-lightweight champion who fought for a British title this year.

“This has been a dream of mine and a long time coming,” added Alex. “My brother has supported me through it all and we'll continue to support each other.”

Alex said farewell to the amateur ranks on a losing note at the English National Championships in Nottingham. “It was a 3-2 split-decision and I felt hard done by. The eventual champion is a guy I beat in the Haringey Box Cup,” he explained.

“But I dusted myself down and went straight back into training. My new management team see a lot of potential in my style, which they say is better suited to the pro game. It has been surreal boxing with Barry McGuigan in the corner offering advice.”