Norden CC apply the Knockout blow to Garstang CC’s trophy hopes

Garstang CC’s LCF Club Knockout hopes were ended on Saturday with a last-eight defeat at Norden.

Mark Walling’s players went down by five wickets as their hosts reached their target with almost eight overs of their reply remaining.

Garstang had chosen to bat first but were quickly reduced to 8-1 with Michael Walling (5) bowled by Chris Humphreys.

Mark Walling (12) was next to go, dismissed by the same bowler after a partnership of 35 for the second wicket.

Dominic Humphreys took the third wicket, getting the better of Michael Wellings (26) with Garstang 59-3.

Punit Bisht and Matt Crowther put together a stand of 52, which was ended when Bisht was out for 44.

Dan Curwen (4) quickly followed as Garstang embarked on a collapse which saw five wickets fall for 36 runs.

Danny Gilbert (5), Tom Wells (4) and Crowther (23) all followed as they slumped to 147-8.

The ninth-wicket pair of Ian Walling and Allan Cook staged a late recovery, adding 29 before the former was out for 17.

Cook ended 17 not out as Garstang’s innings ended with them on 181-9.

In reply, Garstang reduced Norden to 44-3 with Saif Bhojani (8), Joe Humphreys (24) and Josh Tolley (0) the men out.

Harvey Fitton (14) and Dominic Humphreys (11) followed as Norden reached 107-5 but Jake Sandham was to play the key role.

He struck 76 not out, aided by Greg Butterworth (23 not out) as Norden reached 182-5.