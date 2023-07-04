Morecambe's Isle of Man TT ace John McGuinness brings his nationwide show to The Platform

Motorcycle ace John McGuinness will be hosting 100 and Counting – an evening of insight when he will discuss his career in racing, answer questions and give onboard commentary of a lap of the Isle of Man TT – at The Platform on September 28.

Accompanied by world class racer and veteran presenter, James Whitham, the pair will look over John’s 100 TT starts, recounting tales and incidents along the track and analysing video footage of his races. There will also be a lap of the TT displayed, with on board commentary by John and with input from James before an audience Q&A and the chance to meet the Morecambe Missile himself after the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event aims to raise more than £5,000 for Morecambe charity Unique Kidz and Co, who are looking to expand their services.

John McGuinness is bringing his nationwide show, 100 and Counting, to Morecambe.

Fundraiser Chris Pilkington said: “If you are into bikes this is a night not to be missed. We are so excited to be bringing this show to the Platform.

"John McGuinness is a local legend and we are so grateful to him, James, our sponsors Fletchers Group and everyone else involved in putting on this wonderful night.”

Kirsty Thomas-Horton, Associate Head of Charities and Partnerships at Fletchers Group, added: “I’m so proud to be partnering with Unique Kidz and Co, a charity providing lifesaving support to over 180 young people with disabilities, together with their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad