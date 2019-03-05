Morecambe’s Stuart Robinson loses out in final of Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations tournament

Morecambe wheelchair rugby star Stuart Robinson had to make do with a runners-up medal at the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations tournament in Leicester.

Britain were edged out in the final by world champions Japan 53-51 despite leading at the interval at the Morningside Arena.

The victory completed a perfect tournament for Japan, who won all three of their matches in the round-robin phase to top the pool.

That included a 47-43 victory over Britain on Saturday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, France won the bronze medals by beating Canada 52-48.

This was also the same outcome as the round-robin match between the two countries, which the French won 50-46.