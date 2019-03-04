Morecambe's Reece MacMillan lined up for bigger fights after winning first title

Reece MacMillan’s trainer believes it might be time to step up the Morecambe man’s opposition after he picked up his first professional title.

The promising super-lightweight won the British Challenge Belt by getting the better of Lee Connelly over eight hard-fought rounds.

Reece MacMillan celebrates victory with trainer John Donaghy. Picture: Kevin Gilbo/Eat Sleep Boxing Repeat

The 23-year-old saw off the durable veteran 78-74 in the headline fight of his manager Kieran Farrell’s latest card.

Having recovered from defeat to former English champion Adam Little back in September 2017 to move to 9-1 as a professional cornerman John Donaghy thinks it might be time for his man to make a move in the paid ranks.

“We need to sit down and discuss which route we’re going to go,” said the Preston-based trainer.

“It’s time now to think if we’re going to carry on working through journeymen or maybe take a chance.

“Adam Little was a bit too much of a jump at the time but at 9-1 it might be time to face someone with a similar record.

“It’s not easy selling tickets and a bigger fight would get people interested.

“We’d also really find out what level Reece is at and where he’s heading.

“I’m not talking about jumping in at the deep end but looking at the next stage and a 50-50 fight.”

Known for having a crowd-pleasing style, MacMillan got stuck in against Connelly who came to win.

The former Skerton ABC man won a clear decision when all was said and done to win the title and start 2019 in ideal fashion.

“There was a few little bits we’d been working on where Reece switched off but it was a good, strong performance,” said Donaghy.

“Reece does have a habit of getting into a war when he doesn’t need to.

“When we go through the levels that is something that will have to change.

“He could have made it easier for himself than it was.

“But Lee Connelly had cancelled a couple of fights and was taking it seriously.

“These journeyman are good fighters and are better than their records suggest.

“Sometimes they get into the habit of turning up and taking their money but they can make it a tough night.

“But Reece has now got a title and something to build on.”