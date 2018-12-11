Morecambe's Reece MacMillan building momentum as prospect ends year with Wigan win

Reece MacMillan’s trainer believes the Morecambe crowd-pleaser is really starting to gain momentum.

The 22-year-old super lightweight prospect moved to 8-1 with an impressive points win over Ricky Rose at the DW Stadium in Wigan.

The Morecambe prospect celebrates victory at the DW Stadium. Picture: Karen Priestley Photography

MacMillan was a clear winner and came close to stopping his man in a four-round contest that he won 40-35 on referee Jamie Kirkpatrick’s card.

Trained by John Donaghy in Preston, the former Skerton ABC youngster seems to be catching the eye more and more.

“It was a typical Reece performance, he was his usual exciting self,” said Donaghy.

“When you talk to people now they say they are looking forward to seeing him fight.

“A couple of people have even compared his style to Nigel Benn which isn’t bad at all!

“His fanbase is increasing and we’re seeing more sponsors come on board.

“Things are really looking up at the moment.

“At Reece’s level I think you’ve got to have a bit of showmanship or be an exciting fighter to get noticed and he’s certainly that.”

MacMillan had Rose in trouble for large parts of their fight and came within a whisker of a second stoppage of his professional career.

“He was hanging on for dear life to be honest,” said Donaghy.

“Reece had him down in the fourth, although it wasn’t ruled an official knockdown, and just kept on coming.

“If he had opened up and gone in for a fight properly then Reece could have had him out of there in a couple of rounds.

“He had to hold on and got a point taken off by the referee.

“It would have been nice to get the stoppage but it was a good performance and a fun four-round workout to end the year.”

The prospect’s first fight of 2019 is already penciled in with MacMillan set to face the durable Lee Connelly when he moves up to eight rounds at the University of Bolton Stadium on March 2 on a show being put together by his manager Kieran Farrell.

For tickets or more information contact MacMillan on 07469 924248, Farrell on 07907 056211 or Donaghy on 07775 728559.