Morecambe's Isaac Lowe looks to kick on towards world title after linking up with Tyson Fury's management company

Morecambe’s world-ranked boxing star Isaac Lowe has linked up with Tyson Fury’s management company.

The unbeaten featherweight has left long-time advisor Steve Wood and joined the MTK Global stable of fighters.

Isaac Lowe is looking to close in on world honours in 2019

Lowe, 16-0-3 as a professional, is ranked 20th in the world by the WBC after winning their International title by stopping Lucas Rafael Baez in five rounds on the undercard of Fury’s draw with Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles in December.

A former English and Commonwealth champion, the 25-year-old has also challenged for British and European honours in his 19 fights in the paid ranks.

Top of the Westgate Warrior’s list now is a fight with EBU champion Kiko Martinez or a chance to face Doncaster’s Gavin McDonnell, who has twice come up short in bids to win a world title at super bantamweight.

“This is a new dawn for me and I’m ready to take on the world,” said Lowe, who will continue training alongside Fury and coach Ben Davison.

Isaac Lowe won the WBC International title on the undercard of Tyson Fury's clash with Deontay Wilder

“I’ve boxed all over for lots of titles but MTK Global can seriously open up the doors and provide a good foundation for me.

“Myself, Tyson and Ben are very close. Tyson is like a big brother to me. I’ve been with him since I started boxing and then linked up with Ben.

“Since then, I’ve never looked back – we have fun at the same time as training hard.

“In terms of my goals for the rest of the year, I’d love a shot at EBU European champion Kiko Martinez and I’d also be happy to face Gavin McDonnell, who’s coming up to featherweight. I want to kick on and fight big names now.

Lowe and Tyson Fury have been lifelong friends and are now training partners

“I think I can go all the way.”

MTK Global president Bob Yalen said: “We’re delighted a fighter of Isaac’s calibre has chosen MTK Global to guide his career, which has always promised to be heading to the very highest level of boxing.

“Ben Davison’s team is flourishing, and with inspiring fighters like Tyson Fury around him day in and day out, Isaac is capable of fulfilling his huge potential in the very near future.

“We’re pleased to join him on his journey.”

The date of Lowe’s first fight under the MTK Global banner is to be confirmed.