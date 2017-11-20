Morecambe prospect Reece MacMillan gets back to winning ways in Manchester

Reece MacMillan showed a different side to his boxing as he got back to winning ways in Manchester.

Morecambe’s welterweight prospect got the better of veteran journeyman Kristian Laight over four rounds at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre on Saturday night.

“Mr Reliable” is approaching 300 fights and is known as a tricky operator as he fights week in, week out up and down the land.

But MacMillan, who moved to 5-1 as a professional, won every round as he took the verdict 40-36 and ended the year on a high after his brave defeat to former English champion Adam Little last time out.

“He boxed really well,” said trainer John Donaghy.

“It was a controlled performance and he put everything we’d worked on into practice.

“We went back to basics. Getting back to winning ways was the main thing and it will be a real confidence booster for him.

“I couldn’t really fault him to be honest with you. He admitted he found it difficult holding back and I let him go in the final round a bit.

“It’s the first time he’s not lost a round though.

“You can’t go charging forwards in every fight because you’ll have a short career.

“He wasn’t marked up at all and could have gone on for more rounds no problem.

“We know he can fight but we wanted to learn about his boxing too.”

MacMillan will now not be back in action until the new year, likely late February or early March when he could step up to six rounds.

The former Skerton ABC man started his career in the paid ranks with four straight victories before the setback against the more experienced Little.

The Kirkham man moved to 18-2 with the fourth round stoppage after MacMillan stepped in at short notice when handed to the chance to feature on the major World Boxing Super Series show in Liverpool, the fight part of the ITV4 broadcast.

The 21-year-old has swiftly bounced back though and will be looking to kick on at the start of 2018 under Donaghy’s watchful eye in Preston and the guidance of Manchester-based manager Kieran Farrell.