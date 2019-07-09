Morecambe make light work of Fylde to stay in touch at top

Morecambe stayed in touch with the league leaders on Saturday with a convincing 157-run win over Fylde at Woodhill Lane.

Captain Ryan Pearson won the toss and chose to put his own team into bat first, and they posted an impressive score of 285-8.

Sam Owen (3) departed early though, caught by Antony Dark off Anthony Churchill (3-86), but Luke Pearson (35) and Andrew Creech (75) helped the hosts to build a solid platform.

Pearson, however, was bowled by Churchill, but that brought Ryan Pearson (51) to the crease and he went on to score another half century before eventually being bowled by Usama Abrar (1-36).

Creech was also bowled, Churchill striking again, but Deno Baker was Morecambe’s third batsman to reach the 50 mark, he managed a knock of 56 before being bowled by Churchill.

Alex Briggs (5) was caught by Abrar off Keith Moore (3-32) and the Fylde bowler also removed Reuben Orr (15), Dark taking the catch, and Graeme Cassidy (3), as Morecambe saw out their 45 overs.

Fylde struggled to respond to the big target set for them, and they lost opener Abrar (3) early on, Tommy Clough (3-23) taking the wicket with the help of Creech.

Captain Moore and Ben Anderson then put on their side’s biggest partnership of the day, but once they fell, Fylde’s order collapsed.

Baker (3-30) removed both men, Moore was caught by Owen after a knock of 26, while Anderson (27) was caught by Creech.

Jamie Cassidy also got among the wickets, removing Craig Outram (8) with the help of Creech, and despite a double figure knock by Matthew Johnson (11) he was bowled by Clough.

Dark managed a single run before being bowled by Cassidy and Baker bowled Darren Mckenzie, who also recorded a knock of 11 as Fylde continued to get to grips with the Morecambe attack.

Jack Davies (0) was out LBW to Clough, while Daniel Smith (1) fell to Stefan Dixon (1), as did Anthony Ellison (6) as Fylde were all out for 128, well short of their target.

The result sees Morecambe remain in second place but stil in touch with leaders Lancaster.