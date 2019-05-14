Morecambe lose for first time this season

It was a tough weekend all round for Morecambe CC with their first XI losing their first game in the league this year, and they were also denied a possible cup run on Sunday.

Firstly, on Saturday, Morecambe travelled to Croston.

Having lost the toss, Ryan Pearson’s side were asked to field first.

Initially this looked to be a blessing in disguise as Morecambe restricted the hosts to 46-6 at the drinks break with the wickets shared among Lloyd Smith (1-12), Jamie Cassidy (3-58), Deno Baker (1-29) and once gain Graeme Cassidy impressed with 4-32.

However, the hosts fought back through some lusty blows from the lower order, especially Jack Marsh who scored 56 resulting in an innings total of 139-9.

In reply Morecambe never really got going and following the early dismissals of Mark Woodhead and Ryan Pearson the visitors found themselves 11-2.

Things didn’t get much better as Deno Baker, Alex Briggs and Peter Deeks were also dismissed leaving Morecambe on 49-5.

Sam Owen top scored with a gritty 42, again impressing following his 70 the week before against New Longton, however no one could really stay with him despite a counter attacking knock by Reuben Orr (18).

Morecambe finished 112 all out and collected just three points.

Things went from bad to worse on Sunday as Morecambe hosted Kirkham and Wesham CC in the Meyler Cup.

Winning the toss and batting first Morecambe barely got out of first gear and found themselves 15-2 following the dismissals of Deeks and Pearson.

Sam Owen was next to go having been given out harshly, LBW for 15.

Deno Baker looked to attack the visitor’s bowling before missing a slower ball before Alex Briggs and Andy Creech attempted to rebuild.

A mini fightback started before Briggs got a slight edge through to the keeper for 10, leaving Morecambe 59-5.

With a longer tail than in recent weeks Morecambe then collapsed further to 91 all out with Creech the standout batting through determinedly before being last man out for a well made 25. Morecambe fought hard in the second innings, taking two early wickets, Jamie Cassidy with 2-17 and Deno Baker 2-21 but with a score never high enough Kirkham went on to win the game finishing on 94-6.