Morecambe go top after beating Great Eccleston

After heavy morning rainfall a delayed start was required at Woodhill Lane on Saturday as Morecambe went top of the Palace Shield Premier Division with a win 59 run over Great Eccleston.

The game was reduced to 40 overs and with Morecambe winning the toss Ryan Pearson had high hopes.

However, Great Eccleston made a positive start when Jim Proctor found Luke Pearson’s edge, smartly taken by Adam Green without scoring.

This brought Andy Creech to the crease, who continued his great form in this his breakthrough season.

Batting with Sam Owen, the pair looked to be moving on nicely together but Owen (19) edged Rigby(3-43) behind, Green taking his second catch.

This brought the skipper Ryan Pearson to the crease and he raced to 19 at drinks after hitting two big sixes into the construction site.

However, the ball after Pearson unfortunately picked Jim Proctor out, who made a good catch running backwards, bringing Deno Baker to the crease who was out for two.

After a waterfall of wickets Alex Briggs came in to join Creech and the pair looked to move the score on nicely.

When at 110-4 Creech was looking for his maiden first team 50 but he was ran out after taking on Proctor’s arm.

Briggs departed for a well worked 27 and then Orr(13) and G Cassidy(12) provided some well worked shots before Lloyd Smith was bowled by Proctor(4-28), allowing Morecambe to finish on 158 all out which was around par for a green track in a reduced overs game.

Adam Green(10) reached the boundary twice before being caught and bowled by Lloyd Smith (1-21) and Moat(14) edged J Cassidy (1-28) to the impressive Rueben Orr.

The Great Eccleston top five all made double figures but the introduction of G Cassidy(3-32) and Baker (5-14) seemed to be a great change by Pearson, who took two smart catches of Cassidy.

Orr then took two catches off Baker before Booth gave Baker his second five for in two weeks when picking Cassidy out at long on with Great Eccleston all out for 99.