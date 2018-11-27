Morecambe fighter Reece MacMillan aims to end the year on a high with DW Stadium outing in Wigan

Reece MacMillan will look to end the year on a high when he returns to the ring in Wigan on Saturday night.

Morecambe’s light-welterweight prospect, 7-1 as a professional, takes on Ricky Rose at the DW Stadium.

Victory would set the former Skerton ABC man up nicely as he looks to kick on towards titles in 2019.

“It’s been a hard camp but I’ve enjoyed it,” said MacMillan, trained by John Donaghy in Preston.

“We’ve been working on plenty of things and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve got a job to do and want to end the year on a high ready for next year.

“I’ll try my best to get him out of there and I’m sure it will be a good fight.

“I can’t wait to be in big fights and I know if I keep winning I’ll get there.”

MacMillan is expected to be backed by around 100 fans this weekend.

The 22-year-old is on a three-fight winning streak since his only career defeat when he stepped up to face former English champion Adam Little at short notice on the World Boxing Super Series show in Liverpool in September 2017.