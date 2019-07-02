Morecambe fall just short of target at Standish

Morecambe lost ground on the league leaders on Saturday after a narrow seven run defeat away at struggling Standish.

Andy Hill won the toss for the home side and after deciding to put his own team into bat, the hosts finished on 189-8 from their 45 overs.

Morecambe did make an early breakthrough when Jamie Cassidy (3-55) bowled Ian Donaldson (1) and he struck again to remove Zulqanain Khan (1) LBW.

However, opener Nick Smith (40) and Usman Khushnood (55) put on what proved to be a match winning partnership as the pair took the score above 100.

Smith eventually fell to Tommy Clough (1-20), caught by Cassidy, while Graeme Cassidy removed Khushnood with the help of Jamie Cassidy.

Simon Maiden (8) was out LBW to Deno Baker (2-65), and Jamie Cassidy was among the wickets again when he bowled Sam Callow (5) as Morecambe looked to stamp their authority on the game.

Shahrukh Khan managed a knock of 38, Graeme Cassidy eventually getting rid of him with Ryan Pearson taking the catch, and Mudassar Iqbal Raja (10) also reached double figures, but he was then caught by Andy Bird off Baker.

Mike Hadfield (2no) and Daniel Harrison (1no) were left unbeaten at the crease as Standish posted a competitive total of 189-8.

However, Morecambe’s reply began superbly as openers Sam Owen (52) and Luke Pearson (30) put early runs on the board until the latter was out LBW to Khushnood (5-41).

Khushnood also bowled Owen, and Morecambe captain Ryan Pearson also fell victim to the Standish bowler when he fell LBW. Lewis Smith managed 18 runs but he was then caught by Hill off Harrison (3-50), while Andrew Creech didn’t trouble scorers before being bowled by Khushnood. Rueben Orr also recorded a knock of 18 but he was soon dismissed as well, he was caught by Simon Madden off the bowling of Harrison.

Harrison also got rid of Graeme Cassidy (11), Raja taking the catch, and with Morecambe needing to up the run rate, Andy Bird was only able to claim a single run before being bowled by Shahrukh Khan (1-23).

Despite their best efforts, Morecambe fell just short of their target, eventually finishing on 182-9, condemning them to a seven-run defeat which now leaves them 11 points off league leaders Lancaster.