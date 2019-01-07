Morecambe boxer Isaac Lowe eyes up second European title shot as part of big 2019

Isaac Lowe’s big wish for 2019 is a second shot at the European featherweight title.

Morecambe’s Westgate Warrior saw a previous challenge end in a technical draw with then champion Dennis Ceylan after a clash of heads between the pair when they met in Denmark in March 2017.

Isaac Lowe celebrates winning the WBC International featherweight title in Los Angeles in December

Now the 24-year-old wants to take on Spaniard Kiko Martinez, who has mixed it with the best including Carl Frampton and Josh Warrington and is a former world champion at super bantamweight.

Ex-English and Commonwealth champion Lowe is looking to kick on this year after winning the WBC International strap on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s thrilling draw with Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles on December 1.

“I’m looking at the European title as a way to move onto world level,” said the former Lancaster Boxing Academy fighter who is undefeated in 19 professional fights.

“It might be that I defend my WBC belt first and establish a good world ranking but I want that Martinez fight.

“He’s a former world champion who has fought all the best names in the world.

“It’s a fight I’d take in a heartbeat.

“If I had a travel to Spain then I would but it would be great for it to be on home soil if that could happen.

“If I fought him and made a statement, then I think beating someone of that calibre would put me up to world level.

“People are saying he’s on the slide because he’s 32 but he only won the European title in October so he can’t be on the slide that much.

“He’s still got plenty in the tank.”

The fight with Martinez is one that is favoured by both his trainer Ben Davison and manager Steve Wood.

But a chance to fight for the British title could come up again, Lowe having pulled out his rematch with champion Ryan Walsh to fight in America.

“I’ve proved I’m British level fighter, everyone knows that,” said the Morecambe man.

“It’s a nice belt to win and if the money was right I wouldn’t rule it out.

“I need to make money at the end of the day.

“I’m willing to fight anyone but I want to be in with big names this year.”

Lowe’s 16th professional win saw him stop Argentina’s Lucas Rafael Baez in the fifth round at the Staples Center as his good friend and training partner Fury made headlines around the world in the main event.

The Westgate Warrior is looking for sponsorship for 2019 to ensure he can dedicate as much time as possible to his training. Interested parties should contact him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @isaaclowe6.