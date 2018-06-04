Top finish for Bolton-le-Sands athlete in Bulgaria

A promising Bolton-le-Sands athlete has finished in the top 10 at the Under 19 Pentathlon European Cup in Bulgaria.

City of Lancaster Triathlon’s Emma Whitaker made her third international appearance of the season in Pazardzhik at the weekend.

The teenager began the event in the fencing hall on Saturday, finishing the opening discipline with nine victories to her name.

Whitaker, part of the Rossall Pentathlon Academy, then performed well in the pool, leading the way in a time of 2:19.16 to see her end the first day in ninth meaning she was well positioned overnight.

In very humid conditions, the laser run was an extremely tough affair for all the athletes.

A solid final discipline from Whitaker saw her stay around the bottom end of the top 10 throughout, eventually finishing in 10th.

Team mate Sarah Wilson was ninth while in the boys event Toby Price was seventh and Will Howard 17th.

Wiltshire’s Wilson was best placed to win a medal but heat fatigue on the final lap of the laser run dashed her chances and saw the 17-year-old drop out of contention for a spot in the top three.