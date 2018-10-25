Sinha’s return not enough to halt revitalised St Luke’s side

The returning Abhinav Sinha could not prevent University B falling to defeat in week four of the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League.

The Uni side went down 27-12 to a revitalised St Luke’s A team.

Dennis Hooley was man of the match for St Luke’s taking all nine points with John Howarth taking eight and Mike Armishaw seven.

Trimpell Bulldogs welcomed a young Garstang A side with the Bulldogs having more than 100 extra years’ experience on their side.

But that counted for nothing as Bulldogs went down 25-13 with man of the match Joe Dennison taking nine points closely followed by Adam Dennison on eight and Tom Clark with seven.

Best of the Bulldogs was Phil Goymer taking six points with Ray Carr and Adam Ordonez managing two points each.

Trimpell City got their season off to a slow start against Trimpell Raptors with a 27-10 loss against the title favourites.

Paul Stebbing and Dave Gott both took points each for Raptors.

For City Dave Smith and Graeme Moorby took three points each with Dudley Jackson on two and a narrow doubles defeat in five giving the City side a credible 10 points.

St Luke’s B welcomed University A to their new venue on Tuesday with the Uni A side demonstrating their title credentials by winning 27-6.

Matthew George and Xiao Collins both took nine points and the man of the match award with newcomer Dale Brookes taking six.

Paul Hines was best performer for St Lukes B taking three points with Martin Wakelin and Dave Hewitt taking a point each.

In the Championship, new team Trimpell Eagles played their first league game in a derby match against Trimpell Dragons.

Ethan Walling gained the Eagles points by taking the first game from Bethany Ellis and beating Geeza Bilton.

The Eagles’ Thomas Barrett and Olivia Walling then came close in a number of games but the Dragons were too strong on the night winning 28-4.

In the junior section Toby Ellis won all of the his matches as he attended the prestigious Burton Uxbridge Table Tennis England tournament.

At just 13 years of age, he triumphed in the both the Under 18 and Under 15 sections against a strong field, the former competition having 17 competitors and the latter 22.

Ellis continues to move up the England Junior Rankings at a rapid rate and looks to be one to watch.