Sailing: Julio Alonso Ortega to take part in the Red Bull Foiling Generation World Final

Julio Alonso Ortega, a Business Economics student at Lancaster University Management School, recently qualified as one of just two sailors to represent Spain at the final of the world’s largest youth sailing championship.

The Red Bull Foiling Generation World Final takes place in Miami, with each team racing high-speed foiling catamarans in a bid to be crowned world champions.

This prestigious under 21 sailing championship, developed by double Olympic champions Roman Hagara and Hans-Peter Steinacher, will see 32 athletes from 16 countries participating.

Julio, a Business Economics student at Lancaster University Management School, will be aiming for glory as part of team Spanish Impulse.

Seventeen-year-old Julio, who is in his first year at Lancaster, has been sailing since the age of 10, and throughout his career he has achieved a number of titles including under 21 team racing world champion, two under 17 Spanish championships, one under 19 championship and one senior Spanish championship.

Since joining Lancaster University, he has been combining his studies with a rigorous training regime in preparation for the championship.

Julio said: “I am very excited about being given the opportunity to represent Spain and the Spanish Impulse Team in this championship.

“I love sailing but at the same time, really enjoy business and studying.

“Before going to university it was proposed I start an Olympic campaign, but I rejected it due to the big opportunity studying in Lancaster University presents.

“I hope I’ll get the chance to study in any breaks.”

Julio set off for training in Mallorca on Saturday before travelling to the United States, ready for the competition which begins on Friday, November 9 and finishes on Sunday, November 11.

Professor Angus Laing, Dean of Lancaster University Management School, said: “On behalf of all his friends, colleagues and tutors in LUMS, I’d like to congratulate Julio on qualifying for this prestigious event.”