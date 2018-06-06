Promising start to Garstang CC’s new era

Garstang CC skipper Mark Walling is a happy man with how his side has adapted to life in the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Last year’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division winners travel to Barrow on Saturday after an impressive opening six weeks in their new division.

Four wins and two draws in their opening seven matches see Walling’s men sitting fourth in the table, 20 points adrift of a Blackpool side sitting in top spot.

Part of the reasoning behind Garstang making the move to a new division was to take on another challenge as well as play against some different teams.

So far, the decision seems to have been well worth it with Walling delighted at their start.

He said: “We’ve done reasonably well so far, and although we’ve found it a challenge and a step up, we’re thoroughly enjoying it.

“We knew it was going to be a step up in terms of competing with every game being harder.

“We knew what we were letting ourselves in for but we’re in a decent position and it’s everything we thought it was going to be.

“We’ve got games coming up against a couple of teams who are near the bottom so, if we can take maximum points against them, it pushes us further up the league.”

South African Travis Pieters has made an instant impact with 22 wickets so far and could be joined in the first XI this weekend by compatriot Coen Oosthuysen.

Having played a big part in last year’s success, Oosthuysen has been turning out for the second XI so far this season.

Walling explained: “We’re hoping Coen will be allowed to play on Saturday.

“He’s our overseas amateur but he needs a police clearance certificate and he didn’t get his before he came over.

“Hopefully that will be sorted this week.”