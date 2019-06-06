Oversby enjoys double triumph in Classic races

Local classic motorcycle racer, Alan Oversby, from Bolton-le-Sands had a successful race meeting at the Pre-TT at the Billown circuit on the Isle of Man on Bank Holiday Monday.

Riding for new sponsors this year, he took his Ireland/Powerflow Engineering 500 Honda to a win in the 850 class and also won the single cylinder race, riding a Ripleyland 350 AJS.

He claimed the fastest lap in both races as well.

Alan claimed a new lap record in the 500 Senior classic race on his Ireland Honda. However, his bike developed clutch problems which led to him having to retire from the race.

These two wins take his total around the Billown circuit to 14, and move him up to fourth in the Pre-TT classic winners’ table.

Alan uses this meeting as a ‘warm-up’ for the Classic TT which is due to take place in late August.

At this event he will be using his Ireland/Powerflow Engineering Honda in the ClassicTT Senior race and his Pipe Werx Exhausts 350 K4 Honda in the Junior race.