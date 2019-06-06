Modern Pentathlon: Hannam’s happy birthday with mixed relay medal

Georgia Hannam enjoyed the perfect birthday present as she claimed mixed relay bronze alongside Oliver Murray on the opening day of the Junior European Championships.

It was a deserved medal for the British pair who were inside the top three places throughout the day in Poland as they continued Pentathlon GB’s 2019 medal rush in fine fashion.

The Lancashire pairing of Hannam and Murray began strongly, clocking a 2:00.71 to record the second quickest time in the swim.

It was the fencing hall where the British duo made a significant statement though, topping the discipline standings with 29 victories and just 13 defeats from their 42 bouts.

That included a terrific display from Hannam as she celebrated her 21st birthday by winning 18 of her 21 bouts, five more than any other athlete in either gender.

That left the Brits top of the overall standings heading into the ride.

After struggles at the third fence for Hannam, it was 20-year-old Murray who came to the fore in the third discipline, demonstrating high skills levels as he took some tight lines to limit the time penalties incurred.

That saw the Pentathlon GB duo scored 253 for their round and ensured they were still firmly in medal contention despite dropping to third overall.

The laser run turned out to be a relatively lonely affair for the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS) supported duo as they were unable to make inroads on the leading two nations.

However, some sharp shooting ensured nobody closed from behind and they defended their third place to take a fine bronze.

The podium kicked off the first major championships of the season in superb style and continued a brilliant 2019 for Pentathlon GB athletes, including a four-medal haul at World Cup four just one week ago.

The women’s relay will take place in Poland with Olivia Green and Kerenza Bryson teaming up for Pentathlon GB.

Hannam and Murray will both return for the individual competitions with women’s qualifying on Thursday (June 6) and men’s qualifying on Friday (June 7) in Drzonkow.