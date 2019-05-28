McGuinness eyeing up more glory at the iconic Isle of Man TT Races

John McGuinness is aiming to make up for lost time when he competes in the Isle of Man TT Races over the next week.

The Morecambe Missile is back competing at the iconic event for the first time since 2016 after spending the past two years sidelined through injury.

The 47-year-old suffered a horrific compound fracture of his leg – breaking both his tibia and fibula during the 2017 North West 200, in Portrush.

McGuinness also broke four vertebrae and three ribs, and had to have an external fixator fitted.

Happily, the legendary rider – who has won 23 times at the Isle of Man – is back raring to go V4 Norton Superbike and the hotly-anticipate Norton Superlight.

He has signed a deal to campaign Honda CBR600RRs with Clive Padgett’s outfit, with whom he raced for between 2007 and 2014.

He will partner Conor Cummins – who will race Padgetts bikes in the SBK and Superstock contests as well – and Norton Lightweight team-mate Davey Todd.

McGuinness told www.Bennetts.co.uk: “I’ve been through hell and back but now it’s chapter two or three or four and it works, doesn’t it?

“Me and Norton? There’s so much history to Norton and people love those bikes – the older boys like them because of the connection they have to the past and younger race fans like them too because they sound so good.

“Last year I watched the Norton race at a few places and I could hear people saying, ‘the Norton’s coming’ and when it passed they’d say, ‘it sounds mint’.” This year will be John’s 23rd time at the TT Races.

He added: “I don’t even know where the years have gone. I have no idea why I’m sat here with 23 wins – it’s mad, isn’t it? Somewhere there’s been some magic.”

“But it wouldn’t feel right if I wasn’t doing the TT this year. It’s a disease you can’t get rid of it.”

Meanwhile, poor weather on the island forced practice to be cancelled on Saturday afternoon and again on Monday.

Mist caused disruption at the weekend and the island was been hit with showers all through Monday.

Event organisers the ACU took the decision to postpone the combined SBK/Superstock/SSP and the Sidecar session to Tuesday evening instead.