Match report: Garstang RUFC 30 Eccles 34

Garstang RUFC suffered a first home league defeat for 17 months after losing 34-30 in a thriller against Eccles.

Their visitors have operated at a couple of levels above Garstang in recent seasons, so it was always going to be one of their biggest challenges of the season.

Two Duncan Lambert penalties either side of a well taken Eccles try gave Garstang a 6-5 lead, before Andy Tissingh broke through for a try to make it 13-5.

Eccles muscled their way over for a second try a minute before half-time, though there was enough time for Garstang to mess up the restart.

That culminated in a penalty under the posts for Eccles which made it 13-13 at half-time.

A minute into the second half and Garstang lost possession, allowing Eccles to go the length of the field for a converted try and a 20-13 lead.

Knowing they needed the next score, Garstang got themselves on level terms as Joel Dugdale forced his way over with Lambert’s conversion making it 20-20.

A fourth try of the afternoon gave Eccles a seven-point advantage but, with both teams going for it, Garstang drew level again.

A piece of magic from Adam Nickson saw him dink the ball through before regathering to touch down with Craig Johnston converting.

A penalty then put Garstang 30-27 in front but Eccles launched one last attack, and although they looked to shovel the ball forward, it was not seen and they scored under the posts to score the matchwinning try.