Judo: Esmeé claims two medals in Holland

Over the last two weeks Esmeé Holgate has travelled with the England Judo Team to represent her country at two separate tournaments.

Esmeé has been working incredibly hard to ensure she was in peak condition, both mentally and physically.

She trains with The Craven Judo Academy, coached by Danny Harper who said: “Being selected to represent her country is her biggest achievement in her life so far”.

At the age of 13, Esmeé represents her club, county and country and trains every day and the rewards of such determination and drive are apparent in the recent success she’s had.

Esmeé has recently moved up a weight group and these two tournaments were the first chance to see how she would get on.

Sitting as one of the lightest girls in the under 52kg category Esmeé felt strong and in control.

The England star said that her vigorous judo training, together with her training of strength and conditioning and weight training by Tomi Tatham at TNT of Ingleton made her equipped to deal with the new opponent’s natural weight and age advantage over her.

Esmeé’s first competition in Holland took her to the final and she won the silver medal to which she was thrilled.

She then won a bronze medal in Emmen, and she was equally as pleased.

She said: “The fights were tough, and the girls were a real challenge and pushed me to her limits”.

Esmeé was straight back into training the day after she flew home and her success has made her even more hungry to continue with her judo journey and dreams.

Esmeé is spending her school holidays in Paris training and developing her judo for the week.

Esmeé, who is at school at QES in Kirkby Lonsdale, is looking for a sponsor to join her on her judo journey and would welcome any support.

For more information please contact Cherry Holgate on 07759019232.