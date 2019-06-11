Isaac aims to emulate heroes in Vegas

Morecambe fighter Isaac Lowe will make his Las Vegas debut at the weekend when he fights on the undercard of friend and stablemate Tyson Fury, who takes on Tom Schwarz in the early hours of Sunday morning at the MGM Grand.

Lowe fought in America for the first time back in December when he captured the WBC International Featherweight title by stopping Lucas Rafael Baez in the fifth round at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, on the Deontay Wilder versus Fury undercard.

The Westgate Warrior followed that victory up with a points win over Brayan Mairena at the Brentwood Centre in March, and although as of yet, his next opponent has not been officially announced, he is expected to take on Duarn Vue.

The American has a record of 14-1-2, with four knockouts to his name, and the Morecambe man is not looking past Vue.

Lowe said: “This fight is very big for me because it’s a chance to get my name out around the world and in the USA on ESPN.

“I’ve got to look good and show people how good I can be, so I’m excited for the chance to do that and put Morecambe on the map worldwide.

“I’m not looking past this fight, he’s a tough kid and he is in the top 10 in America, so I need to get this fight done and then see my family and rest for a few weeks, then sit down with MTK and see what they say.”

Isaac grew up watching his boxing heroes fight on the big stage in Las Vegas, and the former Commonwealth and English champion is relishing the chance to follow in their footsteps.

He added: “It’s a dream come true.

“As a young boy I watched so many great British fighters fight (in Vegas) like Ricky Hatton, Prince Nsaeem Hamed and Joe Calzaghe.

“To get a chance to fight here at 25 years of age and at the MGM Grand, the Mecca of Boxing where dreams are made, it’s a great opportunity for me.

“But I’ve got to be switched on because I’ve got a job to do and I’ve got to win and win well”.