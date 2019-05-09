Holgate too quick for the rest at Ripley Supper Run

Lancaster and Morecambe AC’s road runners have had a busy week, taking in a variety of local events.

The Ripley Supper Run proved as popular as ever, with almost 300 runners taking part in the four-mile event, with a massive turnout from the local club.

Winner of the race was the club’s Mark Holgate, with a fantastic time of 22m.47 giving him a clear 20 seconds margin over second place.

In third place was Sean Bolland with an excellent run of 23m.32 and in fifth with a great effort of 24m.22 was Ryan Hunt.

First woman for the club was Emily Stapleton with a strong run of 33m.09 placing her 113th.

Next was Helena Lewis with a good time of 33m.56 in 121st, followed by Katherine Lewis in 130th running well in 34m.40.

Other finishers: Graham Hodgson 26m.01, Mark Bentele 26m.37, Allan Sumner 27m.02, Ben Ransome 27m.41, Patrick Corbett 28m.23, Samuel Kellet 28m.35, Russell Wareing 29m.13, Erwin Kalis 30m.47, Mark Simmill 30m.50, David Wilkinson 30m.54, Billy Gardner 31m.07, Elaine Simmill 35m.20, Susan Lucas 37m.40, Liz Smith 38m.15, Philip Morris 39m.06, Gurbaksh Dhillon 39m.19, Nigel Beeson 40m.34, Susan Hodgson 40m.56, Emma Carter 41m.05, Carol Fishwick 41m.05, Karen Davies 45m.10, Linda Stapleton 46m.43 and Di Chambers 46m.46.

At the Sherriff 10km in Scorton, Steven Worsley was first back for the club with a great run of 38m.47 earning him sixth place.

In 29th was Paul Mackie running 44m.26 and in 56th David Wilkinson in 50m.41.

The Lakeland Trails event in Staveley incorporates four different trail races of varying distances.

All the routes take in panoramic views, as the undulating trail climbs out from Staveley above the Kentmere valley, with a mix of terrain to challenge the runners.

In the 5K event, Charlie Satterly ran well, finishing in 10th position in 35m.08.

Taking on the 10km was Lauren Gora, earning third women’s place with a super run of 1h.00.55 and Holly Satterly running a good time of 1h.09.08.

The Challenge 18km saw an excellent run by Gordon Everard, finishing well up the field in 21st place in 1h.34.56.

Less than a week after running in the London Marathon, Steve Perry was back in action, running well in 1h.45.19 in 68th position.

The fourth event was the Trail Race 18K with Chris McGuire running strongly in 1h.54.55.