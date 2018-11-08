Hockey: Lancaster 1s win for sixth game in a row after beating Harrogate

Lancaster kept their unbeaten run going in North Division 1, claiming their sixth win in a row beating Harrogate 2-1.

Lancaster started too defensively in the first 10 minutes and Harrogate capitalised on this, creating some good chances but they were denied by goalkeeper Leighan Bleasdale.

After Harrogate’s initial pressure Lancaster began to press a little higher and gaps were opening up for Nina Helme, Nicola Conway and Hayley Standeven-Johns through the middle.

Towards the end of the half it was a defensive error that let Lancaster in as Harrogate’s centre back dwelled on the ball and Julie Walker pressed her into gifting the ball to Nat Clark.

She expertly controlled the ball and her weighted pass was inch perfect to Conway, who made no mistake, unleashing a fierce shot past the keeper.

In the second half Lancaster worked hard looking for a second goal, but Harrogate stayed strong and kept them out before equalising when a well worked move saw them score at the far post.

Lancaster didn’t let their heads drop though and the back three of Cath Foy, Heather Shackleton and Beth Andrews worked tirelessly to keep Harrogate out.

With 10 minutes to go, Lancaster began to turn the screw and piled forward looking for a winner.

Lucy Barker made a fantastic run down the right, twisting and turning defenders before winning a penalty corner.

Conway had a great strike saved, but the rebound fell nicely to in-form striker Walker who lifted it over the keeper to score her fith goal in four games.

Meanwhile, Lancaster 2s were beaten 5-0 away at Morecambe 1s.

Morecambe struck just before half-time with a well worked short corner routine to give them a 1-0 lead at the break.

Morecambe were the stronger team and converted another short corner routine half way through the second half and the home side were on target three more times in the second half to win comfortably.