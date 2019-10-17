Hockey: Hayley shines and Conway nets twice in Lancaster win over Newcastle University

Lancaster travelled to the North East at the weekend to take on Newcastle University Women’s 1st and came away 3-1 winners.

Newcastle had the better of the first 10 minutes with them overloading down both flanks, but player-of -the-match Hayley Standeven-Johns was an absolute rock in defence, tackling and blocking with everything she had.

Her defensive partner Helen Trotter also stood strong and between them and goal keeper Leighan Bleasdale they made some point blank saves to keep them out.

On 11 minutes, with their first real attack of the game, the ball found Nicola Conway and it was all about her ability from there.

She took the ball past two players and onto her reverse from where she unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner of the net.

Newcastle were rocked by this and Lancaster were looking for more goals with Ailsa McKirdy and Kate Roberts getting forwards to help the attack.

After 20 minutes Nat Clark found Ali Standeven-Johns in the middle and she raced into the D and found the far corner to double Lancaster’s advantage.

Lancaster won a couple of penalty corners and from one Julie Walker deflected the ball into the net but it was ruled out for dangerous play in the build-up.

Lancaster didn’t ease off in the second half as Tineka Jennings and Libby Thwaites pressed Newcastle at every opportunity and Newcastle couldn’t cope with their speed, at times they went lunging in and cards were shown.

With a one player advantage, Lancaster made it count when they scored their third from a penalty corner.

Conway received the ball at the top of the D and hammered the ball home before the keeper could react.

Newcastle began to press higher as they went looking for a goal and with 20 minutes to go they converted from a penalty corner.

They continued to press forward but Lancaster were disciplined in defence and kept it tight, snuffing out any opportunities.

Lancaster 2s were also in action, beating Pendle Forest 3rds at home 3-1.

Lancaster took the lead early on after some great team play down the right led to Katy Lindsay scoring from the edge of the D with a powerful sweep.

Ten minutes later Lancaster struck again with a great solo run from Sophie Christopherson before she lobbed the keeper to give the hosts a 2-0 half time advantage.

Lancaster earned a short corner 10 minutes into the second half, Jo Hayes’ shot was initially saved but Louise Didsbury was there to push the ball over the goalkeeper, making it 3-0.

With five minutes to go Lancaster lost their shape and the Pendle attack was able to take advantage of this, scoring a consolation goal.

Elsewhere, Lancaster 3s travelled to Preston Ladies 2s and were beaten 3-0.

The two sides went into half time scoreless but Preston scored 10 minutes into the second period when their right winger found herself one on one with goalkeeper Lizzie McAdam, the initial shot was well saved but in the scramble that followed Preston were able to score. Preston made it 2-0 thanks to a tap in at the left hand post after the ball deflected off the keeper, and late on the home side reacted quikcest to score again.