Hearn claims Fury has agreed to fight British rival Whyte for Diamond belt

A fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte appears to have moved a step closer, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury is due to take on Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on June 15, but that hasn’t stopped a war of words with British rival Whyte recently, and now the pair seem set to face each other in the near future.

Speaking to IFL TV, Hearn said: “Tyson Fury said he will fight Dillian Whyte for the WBC Diamond championship.

““So we’re fighting Oscar Rivas, and the WBC will order Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte.

“Tyson Fury will have to confirm after he fights on June 15, whether he’ll keep his word and accept that fight, so we will see.

First though, Fury must come through his fight with Schwarz unscathed, and the Morecambe heavyweight has been focusing more on strength in his latest training camp.

Speaking to BT Sports about his preparations, Fury said: “I’m fighting a big boy. He’s 6 ft 6, 18 stone, 255 pounds, I’ve got to be big and strong.

“Tom Schwarz is very big, very hungry and he’s got a lot to prove.

“He’s only 24 years old, he’s unbeaten, this is the big test.

“This is the world title, it doesn’t get any bigger than this, Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.

“I’ve got to train as hard as I’ve ever trained, I’ve been bulking up for strength and power, I’m going to unleash hell on Tom Schwarz come June 15.”

Fury will be fighting in Las Vegas for the first time when he takes on Schwarz and he says it will be a dream come true. He added: “It’s the bright lights, the big city lights, it’s on.

“I’ve dreamt of coming to Las Vegas my whole life, it’s come at this part of my career so I want to put on a show.

“And I am sure Tom does too so we’re going to have a good fight, it’s going to be a back and forth war.”

The Morecambe man was controversially denied victory by the judges last time out against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles in December, but Fury now wants to put that to bed and focus on the future,

Fury commented: “It’s all in the past, let bygones be bygones.

“Let’s live and let live and forgive and forget.

“It’s all in the past, this is a new year and hopefully we’ll get a fair crack of the whip.

“It’s going to be exciting, Fury invades America for a second year. I cannot wait, big plans coming this year.

“This is the beginning of the new chapter and we’re going to call this chapter ‘The King Returns to Vegas’.

“It’s the big one, it’s the one I’ve been waiting for my whole life, MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada, where all dreams come true.

“Let’s hope on the night my dreams do come true and get a victory and roll on to the next day.”

Fury also made an appearance on ESPN recently, where he was asked why he didn’t take an immediate rematch with Wilder.

He replied: “On Showtime it (the first fight) wasn’t viewed by that many people, I believe it was only 325k views for a world heavyweight title fight between two of the most colourful, charismatic champions in the past 50 years, 30 years.

“This needs to be built bigger and I believe that the platform of ESPN will give me that option to make it a massive global fight.

“Not only 300k people in the United States, it was viewed by 450k in the United Kingdom at 5am, so this fight needs to be built and built big and I am sure that ESPN gives me the platform to do that.”