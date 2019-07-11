Georgia claims silver medal at Junior World Championships

Morecambe athlete Georgia Hannam produced a brilliant display to claim women’s relay silver on the opening day of the Junior World Championships in Poland.

Along with Kerenza Bryson, the pair took Pentathlon GB’s 2019 medal count to 20 in the process.

After a week-long training camp in Berlin, 21-year-old Georgia and Kerenza (20) began their Junior World Championships campaign in the pool with the 200m swim.

A solid start saw the Brits clock a 2:12.08, leaving them in the mid-pack after the opening discipline.

It was the fencing hall where the Pentathlon GB pairing vaulted themselves into contention, a string of excellent hits seeing Georgia and Kerenza record 21 victories and just seven defeats from their 28 bouts, three victories ahead of any other nation.

Although they didn’t add to that tally in the bonus round, the Brits still topped the overall standings at the end of the morning.

On their allocated horses Wulkan and Barbossa, it was just poles that dented the Brits score, but they still picked up 264 points, leaving them second heading into the concluding laser run.

University of Bath student Georgia and Plymouth University’s Kerenza held their nerve though, taking just 40 seconds for their four shoots as they remained in the medal places to take an impressive and deserved silver with the second quickest laser run time.