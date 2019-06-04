Garstang swimmers make a splash at Manchester meeting

Hours of hard work and dedicated training paid off for five Garstang Gators swimmers who travelled to Manchester to compete in the North West’s annual summer championships.

Natalie Charlesworth opened her account with the 50m breaststroke sprint, which she finished in a highly respectable time of 39.37s for 12th place in her age group.

Jessica Critchley had a hugely difficult task in the 50m breaststroke, competing against almost 30 swimmers in her category alone.

Nevertheless, she refused to be fazed and held her nerve to finish in 37.58s, just reward for a great piece of sprinting.

Both these swimmers were then heavily involved in the 50m freestyle sprints.

Charlesworth was to produce a brilliant result for her swim as she claimed sixth place in 29.02s, heading a block of eight swimmers all on a similar time and just missing the final.

Critchley also competed in the 50m freestyle and found herself in a tough field, having to contend with the 17 and overs.

However, she performed excellently and showed lots of controlled aggression in her sprinting to finish in 29.79s to be the 12th fastest 17-year-old.

Lucas Brown also performed well in his opening event, the 50m freestyle sprint.

He called upon his reserves, and in the charge for the finish, clocked a PB of 27.35s.

His 50m backstroke was as equally as pleasing, especially as he used all his skill and experience for a well deserved 12th place and a time of 31.48s.

Erin McNeil gave a good account of herself when she came out for the 50m breaststroke.

She also got a good, solid start to stay composed and well in control.

She saved her greatest exertions for the last 25m for a solid finish and a highly respectable time of 40.49s.

Having qualified for the 50m backstroke, Charlotte Wilson got a good start and made good progress.

She then charged to the finish, touching the pads in what was a superb time of 39.32s.

On the final day, she excelled herself in the 50m freestyle.

After a great start, she pulled out all the stops and battled for a place in the final.

With another injection of pace in the final stages, she stormed into eighth place with a time of 31.26s to reach the final.

That saw her challenge once again, giving it her best shot to finish eighth overall with a time of 31.50s.