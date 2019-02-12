Garstang ladies turn in their best display of the campaign

Garstang Hockey Club’s best performance of the season saw them beat Formby 4-1 in a match featuring the Northern League’s second and third-placed teams.

Garstang started at pace, putting Formby under sustained and intense pressure.

Holly Hunter was incisive on the right wing and, on the left, Grace McGarvey carved holes in the Formby defence.

After only three minutes, she made a crucial break and fed Rebecca Worthington, who scored a first-class goal.

Two minutes later and McGarvey made another break, finding Summer Muirhead who drew the keeper and then passed to Lyndsey Hayes for a tap-in and a 2-0 lead.

A repeated penalty corner was wasted but Garstang were giving their opponents no rest as Formby just about stemmed the tide with a packed defence.

Garstang came close to scoring again with another penalty corner but they then slackened the pressure.

Formby started to gain confidence on the attack and showed their ability with two well-worked penalty corners before scoring with a raised shot a minute before the break to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Garstang reclaimed the upper hand in the second half as Worthington saw a shot deflected behind before deflecting a through ball into the net for her second goal and a 3-1 lead.

Nine minutes into the half and she completed her hat-trick with a mishit shot.

Fran Summers saw a shot hit the Formby keeper’s pads, after which Garstang slowed down the pace and allowed Formby back into the game.

However, Garstang defended well and held their line as the clock ran down.