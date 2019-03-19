Garstang Ladies battle hard for Liverpool Sefton success

Garstang Ladies’ first XI were 2-1 winners when they met Liverpool Sefton’s seconds in North Division Two.

Sixth-placed Sefton had gone into the game with a good record against the top four, having drawn 2-2 with leaders Lytham a few weeks before.

Garstang started by putting Sefton under pressure and an early shot by Rebecca Worthington hit the keeper.

After five minutes, Garstang were dominating play with Sefton defending well en masse.

A penalty corner ended with the keeper saving Fran Summers’ flick shot before the deadlock was broken on 13 minutes.

Summer Muirhead’s persistence in attack was rewarded with another penalty corner and, this time, Summers made no mistake with a powerful hit.

In the last few minutes of the half, the Sefton keeper made a great foot save in front of goal before Sefton caught out Garstang on the break with some good attacks.

That meant the considerable defensive strength of Donna Richardson, Di Roe and Georgie Brummell was well tested in front of keeper Sarah Skelton.

Garstang started the second half in dominant form with good attacks from Muirhead, Grace McGarvey and Holly Hunter.

Muirhead made a break to go one-on-one with the Sefton keeper, who stepped into her line and she went flying.

After some umpire discussion, a penalty flick was given but Hunter’s central shot went over the diving keeper’s head – as well as the bar.

Muirhead again broke in to go one-on-one with the keeper but hit her pads at close range.

It seemed again that the ball just would not go in to the goal for most of the first quarter but then Grace McGarvey made a good break into the ‘D’ down the right wing and came along the back line.

Her pass to Rebecca Worthington at the far post was knocked into the air by a defender but Worthington scored with a raised, lacrosse-style shot to put Garstang two goals ahead.

Garstang then made the mistake of relaxing and Sefton won two penalty corners, getting their own back for the battering they had received.

Roe made a great clearance to the side at the first corner but, at the second, a slip right led to a low raised shot across the crouching Skelton to make it 2-1.

However, Garstang regained a degree of dominance and played out the last 12 minutes to the relief of their fans.

It means, with one more game to go, they are guaranteed promotion next year as the top four go up.