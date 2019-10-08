Garstang ladies are in seventh heaven

Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies’ first XI were 7-0 winners when they hosted Lymm on Saturday.

In the first few minutes, Lymm went toe to toe with Garstang and forced two good saves from Sarah Skelton.

Garstang then gradually gained the ascendancy in a clean, hard-fought game and never lost it.

After four minutes, Garstang were up to full power and their pace started to tell.

Evie Turner made a speedy break into the D and her pass across the keeper saw Summer Muirhead deflect the ball into the top of the net for 1-0.

On seven minutes an incisive, long pass up the pitch, by Di Roe to Lucy Treaddell saw her beat the keeper for Garstang’s second goal.

Garstang won their first penalty corner on 12 minutes and some good movement of the ball was just held by a resolute Lymm defence.

Five minutes later, Treaddell won a corner when she was fouled in the goalmouth and a shot on goal brought a good save.

Two minutes later, Roe broke into the D and went to the keeper’s right before unleashing a superb reverse stick shot for 3-0.

She then repeated the feat two minutes later after a break and pass by young Grace McGarvey for 4-0.

Garstang started the second half at pace and Muirhead forced two saves in the first two minutes.

After eight minutes, a shot by Treaddell was knocked forward by the keeper and Roe pounced on the ball but her flick was well saved.

A Lymm player was then green carded for an infringement in the D and Garstang were awarded a penalty flick, scored by Georgie Brummell.

On 14 minutes Garstang won another penalty corner and Donna Richardson scored across the keeper.

For most of the next 20 minutes, Garstang held the ball in Lymm’s half and pounded their defence as shot after shot was saved or just missed the target.

On 33 minutes a Lymm player deflected the ball into the face of a team-mate, who got a nasty cut below the eye.

Just after the restart, Roe fired a third reverse stick shot across the keeper to complete the scoring with her hat-trick.

Garstang Men earned their first points with a 2-1 win against Preston.

The ladies’ seconds lost 3-2 at Nomads, Arianna Lowery with both goals, the thirds drew 1-1 against Leyland and Chorley thanks to Helen Mather, while Becky Anderson and Katie Legg saw the fourths draw 2-2 at Leyland and Chorley.