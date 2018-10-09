Garstang hockey players enjoy a perfect day

Garstang Hockey Club had a great day on Saturday with all four teams winning their games.

The firsts were at Preston, where they came racing out of the blocks with well-worked goals from Rebecca Worthington (2), Fran Summers and Summer Muirhead (2).

Josie Rice then scored late on to wrap up a 6-0 victory.

The seconds were away to Pendle’s thirds and conceded an early goal when they were caught on the break.

Sustained pressure by Garstang led to four goals with a hat-trick from Lucy Treadwell and one by Evie Turner earning a deserved 4-1 win.

The thirds hosted Leyland and Chorley’s seconds in a game with rather too much physical play.

Garstang’s Ellie Higham recovered from being knocked flying after 10 minutes and scored through sheer persistence late in the half.

In the second half Garstang gained a degree of dominance but had to defend well before Higham received the ball in front of goal from some well-worked passes to earn a 2-0 win.

The fourths played a friendly against Leyland and Chorley’s thirds and won 3-0 thanks to Caitlin Ball, Katie Little and Evie Parkinson.