Garstang CC can take positives despite a final day defeat

Garstang CC’s debut season in the Northern Premier Cricket League ended in a five-wicket defeat against Netherfield at the weekend.

Saturday’s showers had reduced the game to 25 overs a side at the Riverside with Netherfield requiring victory to have any chance of overhauling Blackpool at the top.

Netherfield won the toss and asked Garstang to bat before seeing them compile 156-5 from their allocation.

Openers Michael Walling and Fayaz Ughradar laid the platform forthe home team with knocks of 30 and 34 before falling victim to Matt Jackson (1-33) and Marc Hadwin (2-50) respectively.

Hadwin also picked up the wicket of Michael Wellings (5), while Matthew Crowther (16) was run out and Harrison Cox (1-34) accounted for Ian Walling (6).

Holding the innings together was Garstang captain Mark Walling, who ended undefeated on 54 with Coen Oosthuysen (2) joining him.

However, Netherfield’s reply saw them reach their target with two balls remaining.

As with the Garstang innings, their run chase was set up by the opening duo.

John Boyle had made 51 before becoming the first of three wickets for Coen Osothuysen, who also dismissed John Huck (10) and Lewis Richardson (1) in claiming figures of 3-45.

Michael Walling picked up the wicket of Bradley Earl (18) and Danny Gilbert dismissed Lewis Edge (13) but Boyle’s fellow opener, skipper Ben Barrow, remained at the crease.

He ended undefeated on 59 with Josh Dixon undefeated on six as Netherfield claimed victory on 159-5.

Nevertheless, victory was not enough for Netherfield to take the title as they finished second, seven points adrift of Blackpool.

For their part, Garstang’s first season in the Northern League ended with them in sixth place.