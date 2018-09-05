Garstang CC can spoil title chasers’ hopes

Garstang CC can play party poopers for the Northern Premier Cricket League’s final day of the season on Saturday.

Mark Walling’s players host Netherfield at the Riverside, knowing victory will ensure a top-half finish and dent their visitors’ title hopes.

Netherfield go into the game in second place, seven points behind Blackpool.

In contrast, a win for Garstang and results elsewhere going their way could see them end their first Northern League campaign in fourth.

“There are positives to take out of the season,” Walling said.

“If you had offered us sixth place and a cup final before the season started, then we’d have snapped your hand off.

“We could probably do with strengthening the batting because there were too many times we were bowled out.

“If we can bring someone in and the rest of us can improve five per cent then that would stand us in good stead.”