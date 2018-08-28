Garstang CC bring up a Bank Holiday double

Garstang CC did their hopes of a top-half Northern Premier Cricket League finish the power of good with back-to-back wins over the Bank Holiday.

Mark Walling’s men won by three wickets against Barrow on Saturday before a more routine 153-run defeat of bottom side Preston on Monday.

Barrow batted first at the Riverside on Saturday and made 170-9 from their 45 overs.

Opener Toby Mowat top-scored with 58 but was one of three victims for Travis Pieters (3-32).

Walling led the reply, finishing unbeaten on 51 as Garstang reached 171-7 despite Gary Collins’ 5-49.

Forty-eight hours later, Garstang made 222-4 against Preston, Michael Wellings 83 not out, before bowling out their opponents for 69.

Elsewhere, second XI skipper Allan Cook led by example as his players defeated Morecambe by 16 runs on Saturday.

He top-scored with 55 in Garstang’s score of 163-8, Dave Whalley chipping in with 44 as Freddie Deeks took 5-44.

Morecambe’s innings saw them all out for 147 with Cook taking 4-42, backed up well by Muhammad Bilal Liaqat (3-34) and Amanulla Rahman (3-40).

The thirds were beaten, however, as they went down by eight wickets against Standish.

Garstang batted first and were all out for 106 as Steven Critchley took 4-40 and Graham Hardcastle 3-9.

Standish comfortably made their way to 107-2 midway through the 26th over with Lewis Wellings (1-18) and Andrew Banks (1-29) taking the wickets for Garstang.