Garstang CC batsmen are bowled over

Garstang CC had a disappointing weekend with league defeat on Saturday followed by a final loss 24 hours later.

Mark Walling’s players lost by more than 80 runs in both matches as they lost to Penrith in the Northern League on Saturday and Netherfield in the league’s Trophy final on Sunday.

Saturday’s match at Tynefield Park saw Penrith bat first and make 203-5 before Garstang were all out for 118 in reply.

Danny Gilbert had dismissed Mark Osborne (0) early on before a 77-run stand for the second wicket ended when Travis Pieters got the better of Nicky Burns (25) to leave Penrith 81-2.

Having reached 112-2, Penrith lost two wickets for one run as James Price (64) was Pieters’ second wicket and Greg Cameron (0) was run out.

However, Penrith rallied from 113-4 as Greg Hall made 57 before he was dismissed by Gilbert, while Alister Craig made a brisk, undefeated 43.

In reply, Garstang were quickly reduced to 3-2 before recovering with a 43-run stand for the third wicket.

That ended when Mark Winstanley (12) was dismissed and became the first of four wickets to fall for 22 runs.

Walling top-scored with 46 and Matthew Crowther chipped in with 31 but that was as good as it got with Price following up his half-century with 5-22.

It was a similar story on the Sunday as Netherfield claimed victory in the league’s 40-over Trophy final at Netherfield.

The home side batted first and reached 185-9 as a number of their batters made solid contributions.

Bradley Earl was their top scorer with 43, backed up by Lewis Richardson (33), Ben Barrow, Lewis Edge (both 28), John Huck (22) and Josh Dixon (20).

Gilbert (3-28) and Parvez Khan Ahmadzai (3-29) led the attack for Garstang, whose reply was blown off course by Netherfield’s Nathan Chambers.

He took the first seven wickets to fall, finishing with 7-23 as Garstang were all out for 99.

They had started well, reaching 41-0, before the dismissal of Naqib Rahman (34) saw all 10 wickets fall for only 58 runs.

The other wickets fell to Marc Hadwin, who recorded figures of 3-11.