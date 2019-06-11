Fury agrees to Wilder rematch but remains focused on Schwarz

Morecambe heavyweight Tyson Fury says that he has agreed to fight Deontay Wilder again, but he won’t be making any arrangements until his bout with Tom Schwarz is out of the way.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder claimed that he has signed a contract to take on Fury in a highly anticapted rematch, but Fury has refused to be drawn on the specific details of any potential clash.

Fury takes on German Schwarz in Las Vegas at the weekend, and that remains his immediate priority.

Speaking to IFL TV, he said: “I can tell you, brutal truth, I’ve agreed to fight Deontay Wilder, but we haven’t talked about for how much, where it is or what it is, so it’s very early.

“We’ve both agreed, that’s true, but there’s no arrangements been made and I won’t be making arrangements until after I’ve dealt with Tom Schwarz because it will be all pointless if I don’t.”

Fury also stated that he expects to be back in action two more times in 2019, whereas Wilder will only fight once, against Cuban Luis Ortiz in a rematch in September, before the two face each other early next year.

He added: “I’m not concerned about what he (Wilder) does, it’s none of my business.

“I don’t care what they do with him, at all, it’s none of my concern.

“My concern is that I fight now, September, December.

“I get those three fights in and I win the three fights, whoever they may be against.”

However, as of yet it is not known who Fury will face next and he insists that he is not looking that far ahead.

He said: “One opponent at a time, there’s plenty of heavyweights out there to fight.

“It gives the ESPN audience and the American audience a chance to meet the ‘Gypsy King’, be a bit more personal with him and see him on TV more.

“It just builds up the Wilder fights.

“There’s only two heavyweights in the world now, there were three, then there were two, and I already beat the first one, but didn’t get it.

“So, 2020 we are going to have a trilogy, we may even have four fights, who knows?

“Because there’s only two heavyweights so you’re running out of good opponents to fight.

“It’s alright men looking for a pay day who haven’t got a chance, ‘Oh let me get a title shot so I can get some money and go and retire in the corner’.

“That’s okay, let them in first, go and see Deontay Wilder, he will sort you out, then we’ll fight, real men will have afterwards.”