Dave Chisnall to face Dutch ace at World Championships

Dave Chisnall will kick off his William Hill World Darts Championship campaign next month against Vincent van der Voort.

The Morecambe ace and number eight seed has been drawn to face the Dutchman in the sport’s most iconic event which gets underway at the Alexandra Palace in London on December 14.

Elsewhere Phil Taylor, ending his legendary career after the event, takes on youngster Chris Dobey and reigning champion and pre-tournament favourite Michael van Gerwen faces Christian Kist.

The World Championship runs until New Year’s Day with all the action live on the Sky Sports Darts channel.