Dave Chisnall’s run in Premier League ends as 2018 field is confirmed

Dave Chisnall has lost his place in the prestigious Premier League for 2018.

The Morecambe ace is not one of the 10 names selected for this year’s 16-week roadshow having been a mainstay in recent seasons.

This year’s line-up sees a real shake-up of the competition with new world champion Rob Cross, Daryl Gurney, Mensur Suljovic and Gerwyn Price all making their debuts.

Alongside Chisnall, other big names to miss out include former champion James Wade, 2011 finalist Adrian Lewis, Jelle Klaasen and Kim Huybrechts while Phil Taylor’s retirement started after his defeat to Cross in Sunday night’s World Championship final.

Chisnall was a semi-finalist in 2015 and finished eighth in the standings last year.

He was knocked out in the first round of the World Championships before Christmas after a straight sets defeat to Vincent van der Voort.

“It’s a very fresh looking Premier League,” said PDC Chairman Barry Hearn.

“We’ve got four debutants and a truly global field.

“The six wildcards were really difficult to get because we had so many contenders, and so many great players who’ve been in it for a number of years.”