Dave Chisnall plays his part as England reach World Cup of Darts quarter-finals

Dave Chisnall and England team mate Rob Cross saw their World Cup of Darts bid ended at the quarter-final stage in Frankfurt.

The Morecambe ace was paired with the reigning World Champion for the 32-nation tournament at the Eissporthalle.

The England duo got the better of the Czech Republic in the first round before seeing off Singapore in the next stage.

That set up a last-eight clash with Belgium on Sunday’s concluding day with Kim Huybrechts and Dimitri Van den Bergh proving too good for Chisnall and Cross as they failed to add to England’s four previous titles.

Cross won the opener 4-2 against Huybrechts before Chisnall went down 4-3 to Van den Bergh.

Everything was then riding on the decisive doubles with the Belgian duo running out clear 4-0 winners to take the tie 2-1.

The new-look England pairing had opened up on Friday by holding off a Czech Republic fightback to record a 5-3 win.

The Englishmen took control of the game as they raced into a 4-1 lead, before Karel Sedláček and Roman Benecky won back-to-back legs to put the pressure on.

However, England struck an impressive 13-dart leg to seal victory and set up a last 16 clash with Singapore.

Paul Lim would shock Cross in the opener of that second round tie with a 4-2 win before Chisnall swiftly hit back by seeing off Harith Lim 4-2, firing in three maximums and hitting a sublime 142 checkout to force a doubles decider which England won 4-1.

Belgium who lost to eventual champions the Netherlands in the last four, Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld picking up a record equalling fourth title by defeating Scotland’s Gary Anderson and Peter Wright 3-1 in Sunday’s final.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in Dave and when he gets his scoring right,” said Cross of his playing partner.

“There’s nobody in the world who can score like him and it’s a pleasure to play with him.”