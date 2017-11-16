Dave Chisnall exits Grand Slam with defeat to Glen Durrant

Dave Chisnall exited the bwin Grand Slam of Darts at the last 16 stage with defeat to Glen Durrant in Wolverhampton on Wednesday night.

The Morecambe ace had finished second in his group in the event which pits the stars of the PDC and the BDO head-to-head.

Lakeside Champion Durrant became the first BDO player to reach the quarter-finals since 2013 as he triumphed 10-8 with another solid performance however.

Durrant took out a 161 finish as he claimed a 3-1 lead early on, only for missed doubles to allow Chisnall back in to square the contest following 10 legs.

The Middlesbrough ace, though, found another gear to finish 87, 86 and 71 as he moved into a 9-7 lead before closing out a solid win with a 99.33 average.

"To be in the quarter-finals feels so good," said Durrant. "I'd targeted reaching the quarter-finals before the event but now I'm there I want to enjoy the moment.

"I'm flying the flag for the BDO and I'm really proud to be in the quarter-finals, but there's more to come from me. I feel so comfortable and I'm loving every second on that stage.

"I was disappointed to be five-all at the second break but I thought back to last year, when I was in the same position but then lost to Raymond van Barneveld, composed myself and came out firing. On my throw I played really well."